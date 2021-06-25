Green Bay man sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for sex trafficking ‘dozens of women’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 53-year-old Green Bay man was sentenced Friday to 13 years in federal prison for sex trafficking ‘dozens of women.’

According to the Acting United States Attorney’s Office, Darryl Green of Green Bay was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison by Senior District Judge William Griesbach.

According to authorities between January 2020 and August 2020, Green recruited, enticed, and forced dozens of women to engage in acts of prostitution under the threat of physical force. Green reportedly often compelled the victims to give as much as 100 percent of the proceeds to him.

Law enforcement adds that Green also manipulated his victims’ controlled substance addictions to keep them in the prostitution trade. Earlier this year, Green pleaded guilty to a charge of “Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking.”

In handing down the sentence, Judge Griesbach noted the extremely serious nature of the charge, calling

it an “astounding offense in many ways.” He further cited a strong need to protect the public and to deter

Green and others from engaging in sex trafficking in the future.

Officials confirm that following his release from prison, Green will spend 10 years on supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Green Bay Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of

Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, with the assistance of the Green Bay office of the Federal

Bureau of Investigation.