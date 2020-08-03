Green Bay man sentenced to federal prison after setting fire to building twice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has been sentenced to federal prison after setting fire to a downtown Green Bay building twice in 2017.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, 57-year-old William Julius has been sentenced to 96 months after being found guilty of two counts of arson to a building.

Authorities say Julius set fire to a porch of a building on Madison Street in late August. While the fire marshal was investigating the fire, Julius returned and lit another fire in front of the building’s main entrance. The fire caused significant fire and smoke damage to the business located on the first floor.

Julius was found hiding under a vehicle a few blocks away from the scene and was subsequently arrested.

Latest Stories