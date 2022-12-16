GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man convicted of a double stabbing attack that killed a 70-year-old in Green Bay last year was sentenced on Friday.

In March 2021, Wesley Brice stabbed and wounded a bartender, who was able to escape by running into a nearby bar. Brice reportedly crashed into the wall of the bar, holding a knife from the window.

After unsuccessfully trying to get into the building, Brice fled the scene toward a line of cars that were stopped as a train was crossing the 800 block of South Broadway Street. That is when the attack on the 70-year-old driver began.

Brice was sentenced to life in prison and was found guilty on five counts, including:

1st-Degree Intentional Homicide

2 counts of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

False Imprisonment

Criminal Damage to Property (Over $2500)

One of the victims spoke during the sentencing hearing on December 16, describing the impact of Brice’s rampage.

“It’s been almost two years, and every day I have to think about this, every day I have to live with what you have done to me and what you have done to another victim’s family.”

Brice is not eligible for parole for another 79 years.