Green Bay man sentenced to prison for death of 23-day-old son

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has been sentenced to prison for nearly 20 years for the death of his 23-day-old son.

Jeremiah Thomas, 34, appeared in Brown County Court on Monday. Thomas was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and resisting or obstructing an officer.

In 2018, Thomas was arrested in connection with the death of his 23-day-old son.

According to the criminal complaint, when Thomas was originally interviewed about the baby’s death, he said he had accidentally suffocated his child while sleeping with him. When Thomas was told about the injuries the baby sustained, he continued to create different scenarios on how he may have injured the baby. Then when he was asked if he had accidentally caused the death of his child, he said yes.

The autopsy showed that the death was created by multiple blunt force traumas and injuries to the head, chest, torso, and lower extremities, as well as swelling of the brain.

Brown County Judge John Zakowsi sentenced Thomas to 18 years in prison followed by 12 years of extended supervision. Thomas must also serve 100 hours of community service and have no contact with the family of his son.

The verdict is at the end of the almost two hour sentence.

Thomas will get more than two years of credit for the time he spent in jail. This case was filed back in 2018.