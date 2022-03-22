CUDAHY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old man from Green Bay was taken into custody after trying to flee a shooting incident in Cudahy.

According to the Cudahy Police Department, on March 22 around 1:40 a.m., an officer tried to stop a vehicle that was speeding. The vehicle then started to flee from the scene and reportedly fired a gun during the chase.

The vehicle ended up crashing and the driver, who is a 50-year-old man from Milwaukee, was taken into custody. The passenger was identified as a 26-year-old man from Green Bay and he escaped the scene.

Both weapons and ammunition were found inside the vehicle. Authorities say that they believe the bullets fired from the Green Bay man hit his own vehicle.

Around 7 a.m., authorities with the FBI Milwaukee office saw a person matching the Green Bay man’s description. He was later found and taken into custody.

There were no injuries reported. The names of those involved were not released at this time.

