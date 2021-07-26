Green Bay man shot in the head at Little Wolf River Campground, suspect believed to be from GB

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sunday shooting at the Little Wolf River Campground required one man to be airlifted to a hospital and authorities are still looking for the suspect.

According to Waupaca County Sheriff Timothy Wilz, on July 25 around 4:20 p.m. authorities received a call about a man that was shot in the head on the Little Wolf River trips.

Reportedly, two men were arguing and the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim in the head. The victim was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital. Authorities say that the suspect may have made his way to Green Bay, and those involved are from Green Bay.

The incident reportedly happened shortly after the tubes were dropped off at Ostrander Road.

Authorities have not determined how many people were there and are not sure if alcohol is a factor. The suspect and victim are believed to have been somewhat familiar with each other.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to ThedaCare in Neenah. The victim is still sedated and is a 35-year-old Green Bay man.

There have been no arrests made at this time and the suspect is reportedly a Green Bay man and authorities have an idea who the suspect is based on witness statements.

Authorities say the public is not in danger at the campground or in the surrounding area.

The identities are not being released at this time, and anyone with information should call the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department at 715-258-4466.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is provided.