GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After running multiple stop lights, stop signs and getting out of his vehicle multiple times to do various things one man was arrested after an event-filled drive on Green Bay’s east side.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 30-year-old Derek Thompson was arrested for his 6th Operating While Intoxicated. On September 18 around 2:30 p.m., a truck ran a stop light on East Mason Street and was driving recklessly.

The person who called the authorities continued to follow the vehicle.

Eventually, the truck ended up pulling over on the shoulder on East Mason Street west of Challenger Drive and the driver got out and allegedly started to urinate.

The driver then got back into the truck and drove away. It then reportedly failed to stop at a stop light and then failed to stop for a stop sign

The complainant said the truck was ‘all over the road’ and was driving 20 mph in a 40 mph zone. After turning onto Erie Street, the truck came to a stop and parked on the curb. He then reportedly got out of the vehicle and tried to direct traffic.

He then got back into the vehicle and continued on Erie Street, and was still driving in the middle of the road. After running yet another stop sign, the truck nearly hit another vehicle. It almost hit a mailbox and ended up coming to stop after driving in the ditch for ‘some time’.

When police showed up, the man, who was identified as Thompson, told them he wasn’t drinking. Thompson said he was coming from Madison.

Thompson did not submit to a Preliminary Breath Test and was placed under arrest. Officers found an open bottle of vodka that was estimated to be 1/2 to 2/3 gone. Thompson’s DOT driver records showed five previous convictions.

He was issued citations for the following:

OWI-6th

Driver with Open Tinoxicants

Failure to Stop for a Red Light

Failure to Stop for a Stop Sign

Thompson was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence – 6th Offense, General Alcohol Concentration Enhancer. This is a felony and can carry up to ten years in prison.

Court records show that Thompson was in court on September 19 and paid his $2,500 cash bond. He is due back in court on October 19 for his preliminary hearing.

No additional information was provided.