UPDATE: Man charged in Wednesday night hit-and-run

FRIDAY 8/2/19 3:44 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The man accused of a Wednesday night hit-and-run was charged in Brown County Court Friday.

Christopher Morris, 20, was charged with one count of hit and run involving great bodily harm and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Both charges are felonies.

When police asked Morris about hitting a pedestrian, Morris initially denied doing so.

Field sobriety tests showed Morris’ blood alcohol level was at .201%, well above the .08% legal limit.

The victim, Ryan Donovan, remains in the hospital. Court documents show Donovan received “injuries related to his head which included a brain bleed, skull fracture, and trauma to his carotid artery.”

Morris is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

Green Bay man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by drunk driver

THURSDAY 8/1/19 4:03 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A 26-year-old man from Green Bay was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by an alleged drunk driver Wednesday night.

Green Bay Police say it happened around 10 p.m. at Dousman and N. Broadway Street. Police say the man was struck at the intersection and the vehicle left the scene.

Shortly after the accident, police were notified of a reckless driver called in by other motorists. The vehicle was stopped and had damage that was consistent with the accident.

A 20-year-old man from Green Bay was arrested and jailed for OWI causing great bodily harm, as well as hit and run causing injury.

The incident remains under investigation and no other information is being released at this time.