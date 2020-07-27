WATCH: Green Bay man surprised by Harley-Davidson riders for 85th birthday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A group from Doc’s Harley Davidson came together to celebrate a Green Bay man’s 85th birthday over the weekend.

Ahead of Lyle Wilquet’s July 25 birthday, his children searched for a way to make the milestone extra special.

Wilquet’s family reached out to Doc’s Harley Davidson in Bonduel to see if they may know some Harley Davidson riders who would be willing to do a drive-by for Wilquet’s birthday.

A group gathered at Doc’s Harley Davidson on Saturday morning for “Operation, Make Lyle Smile.” They traveled to Danz Elementary School in Green Bay to pick up additional riders before heading to Wilquet’s home.

Photo courtesy Amy Swette

Photo courtesy Amy Swette

Photo courtesy Amy Swette

Wilquet’s family asked him to put on a Harley Davidson t-shirt and join them on the sidewalk outside his home. Soon his family heard the roar of incoming engines.

About 25 Harley Davidson’s came down Wilquet’s street with riders waving and shouting birthday wishes.

Wilquet said, “This was the best birthday I ever had!”

