GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 52-year-old Green Bay man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at the Islamic Society of Wisconsin on Green Bay’s west side.

According to a media release, the Green Bay Police Department was sent to 1512 Velp Avenue for a weapons call just before 3:45 p.m. On scene, officers found the suspect and victim who had been stabbed.

Police subsequently arrested a 22-year-old Green Bay man while emergency medical services transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they do not believe this was a random incident as the two men are reported to be known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and Green Bay Police says they will not be releasing any additional details at this moment.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-209900.