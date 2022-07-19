GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing nine charges after a miles-long police chase across Green Bay’s east side that concluded in the East River.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 38-year-old Wayne Waukechon is facing nine charges after a police chase that ended with authorities capturing him from the East River. On July 17 around 7 a.m. officers were sent to the Bay Beach Shell after a man and woman were reportedly passed out in a car.

The car was running, and the person who made the call reportedly saw them ‘popping pills’. Officers saw a man, later identified as Waukechon and a woman, identified as 29-year-old Vanessa Cooper, both sleeping.

Officers reportedly saw a hammer and a square of tinfoil that was determined to be used to smoke drugs. After authorities knocked on the window and woke Waukechon up, he backed up the car and pulled out of the parking lot.

When he backed up, he reportedly hit a patrol car. A chase then ensued, during which Waukechon allegedly reached speeds up to 75 mph, ignored stop signs and stop lights and drove on the wrong side of the road. Based on the criminal complaint the chase went:

Radisson Street to Webster Avenue (U-turn on Webster)

Webster to East Mason Street

East Mason to Hartung Street

Hartung to Deckner Avenue

Deckner to Main Street

Main to Newhall Street

Newhall to Proper Street

Proper to Elizabeth Street

Elizabeth to Smith Street

Smith to Newtols Street

Newtols to Preble Avenue

Preble to Newtols Street

Newtols to University Avenue

University to Danz Avenue

Danz to Newberry Avenue

Newberry to Bader Street

Bader to Deckner Avenue

Deckner to Main Street

Main to Elizabeth Street

Elizabeth to Main Street

Main to Roosevelt Street

Roosevelt ending at Pine Street

When the vehicle stopped at Pine Street, both Waukechon and Cooper got out of the vehicle and ran towards the East River. Both were seen jumping in the river and started to swim across it.

Officers heard police radio coming from a scanner inside the vehicle which lead them to believe that the two were listening during the chase.

A perimeter was set up on the East River, and Waukechon refused to get out of the river. Authorities say that it looked like Cooper was trying to swim away from Waukechon but he pulled her back.

While both were in the water and holding onto a branch, officers saw Waukechon open a cigarette pack and pull out a small clear plastic bag. The bag reportedly had either a crystal or white powder substance inside.

Waukechon was then seen snorting some of the substance and handed it to Cooper who also was seen snorting it. When Waukechon used the drugs he told an officer that it gives him ‘super powers’.

A small inflatable boat was used to rescue the two from the water, and Cooper was eventually able to separate from Waukechon and be rescued. A few minutes later, Waukechon surrendered and was brought into the boat.

At a local hospital, Waukechon reportedly apologized to authorities and didn’t mean to put officers in that situation. Waukechon also mentioned that he did not remember driving the vehicle or going into the river.

He also said that he had a liver transplant.

Waukechon is facing the following charges:

Second-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Repeater Felony Up to ten years in prison (Can be creased by two years due to repeater)

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence – Fourth Offense, Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be creased by two years due to repeater)

Felony Bail Jumping, Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be creased by two years due to repeater)

Felony Bail Jumping, Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be creased by two years due to repeater)

Felony Bail Jumping, Repeater Felony Up to six years in prison (Can be creased by two years due to repeater)

Knowingly Flee/Edude or Attempt to Flee/Elude an Officer, Repeater Felony Up to three and a half years in prison (Can be creased by two years due to repeater)

Obstructing an Officer, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison (Can be creased by two years due to repeater)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to 30 days in prison (Can be creased by two years due to repeater)

Operate Motor Vehicle While Revoked, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to one year in prison (Can be creased by two years due to repeater)



Court records show that Waukechon was scheduled to have his initial appearance on July 18 at 2 p.m. Cooper is also facing charges: Felony Bail Jumping, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer and Possess Drug Paraphernalia. She was scheduled to appear in Court on July 18.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.