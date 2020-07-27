Green Bay mask requirement goes into effect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay’s mask requirement goes into effect on Monday, July 27, after the ordinance was approved by a 7-5 vote by the Common Council.

According to the resolution:

“Every individual age five (5) and older who is present in the City of Green Bay shall wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth in indoor areas accessible to the public and while driving or riding public transportation or a qualifying vehicle, unless exempted under this section.”

The ordinance requires a mask or face covering must cover a person’s “nose and mouth” while in public spaces, riding public transportation, or a qualifying vehicle.

The City of Green Bay says an “indoor area accessible to the public means any interior area of any structure or premises licensed by the City of Green Bay or used in whole or in part as a place of resort, assemblage, lodging, trade, traffic, occupancy, or other use by the public, to which the public customarily has access.”

A “qualifying vehicle” is a “paratransit vehicle, a taxi, a private car service vehicle, a ride-sharing vehicle, or any other for-hire vehicle.”

The ordinance does allow for numerous exceptions, which are:

Anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove their own face-covering without assistance.

Anyone who falls within the CDC’s guidance for those who should not wear face coverings due to a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents them from wearing a face covering.

Any individual who is communicating with an individual who is deaf or hard of hearing and communication cannot be achieved through other means.

Individuals for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by government safety guidelines.

Individuals in settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear face coverings when obtaining or rendering goods or services to the extent necessary to obtain or render such goods and services including but not limited to the receipt of dental services or medical treatments or consuming food or beverages.

Individuals speaking to an audience, whether in person or through broadcast, as long as the speaker remains six feet or more away from other individuals.

Any individual actually engaged in exercising in a gym or other similar indoor facility, so long as physical separation of not less than six (6) feet is maintained and the individual wears a face covering at all times when not actually engaged in exercising.

Whenever federal, state, or local law otherwise prohibit wearing a face covering or where it is necessary to evaluate or verify an individual’s identity.

Places of Worship.

The ordinance states that anyone who does not wear a mask or face covering when in public spaces “shall be asked to leave by an authorized representative of the business or organization.” If an individual refuses to leave or comply, they “shaall be subject to a municipal forfeiture in the amount of $10, or any other law the individual may violate.”

Any business found to be in violation of the order “may be subject to administrative action for any licenses they possess with the City.” WFRV Local 5 spoke with a number of businesses about the mask mandate after the Common Council passed the ordinance.

“If they think it is something that will stop the spread of it – maybe that is something we should just do,” Wayne Vaughan, owner of Shear Sports, tells WFRV Local 5.

“My hope is we don’t have to cite anybody for this ordinance violation. My hope is that we are able to achieve voluntary compliance,” says Green Bay Chief Andrew Smith.

The order will remain in effect until the city’s emergency declaration ends, or if Brown County adopts a county-wide mask mandate. On July 23, the Brown County Human Services Committee discussed a possible mask mandate during a virtual meeting. The committee voted in favor of drawing up three separate ordinances to be considered at a later date.

The Oneida Nation has issued a similar ordinance, which goes into effect on Monday, July 27.

The De Pere Common Council will meet on Tuesday, July 28, to vote on a proposed face covering ordinance. Door County has issued a county-wide mask advisory.

Here is the full City of Green Bay mask ordinance: