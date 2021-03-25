Green Bay Mayor, Brown County Executive vaccinated in hopes of setting example for community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Thursday morning, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach were vaccinated for the coronavirus at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy encouraged members of the public to follow their example.

“[The] sooner we all get vaccinated, we’re gonna have a full stadium at Lambeau Field in the fall. That’s the key,” he said.

Murphy revealed that he has already been fully vaccinated.

“[I] had my second dose about a month ago, and no side effects at all, I’m feeling great,” he said.

Mayor Genrich urged everyone to follow suit, “If you’re eligible, please sign up and get this shot, because as Mr. Murphy said, we want a packed stadium here at Lambeau. From the city’s perspective, we also want events to return as much as possible to normal this summer.”

County Executive Streckenbach explained the pair decided to coordinate their first doses and publicize the event to raise awareness.

“Today’s about educating the public,” he said, “about please, take a look, sign up, if you have concerns, reach out to your doctor.”

Lambeau Field’s vaccination clinic opened on March 17.

Appointments are required to receive the vaccine at the stadium.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO REGISTER.