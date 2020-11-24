GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay mayor discusses funding for public safety in latest Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich joined WFRV Local 5 This Morning for a Community Update.

Mayor Genrich discussed the recent election, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the latest city budget that allows additional funding for public safety.

