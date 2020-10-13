GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Mayor discusses upcoming election, and equal rights commission in Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Mayor Eric Genrich joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about what the city is doing ahead of the election on November 3rd, and the newly passed equal rights commission.

The Mayor mentioned that the city is continuing the search for more poll workers to help with the upcoming Presidential Election. An application can be found on the city’s website for folks that are interested.

Mayor Genrich also talked about the equal rights ordinance that just passed the Green Bay city council. It was passed last Tuesday, to show that discrimination is not tolerated within the city. A commission will be formed to help communicate with the Mayor’s office on discrimination in the city.

