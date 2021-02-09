GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Mayor discusses upcoming elections, future downtown additions in latest Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich joined Local 5 to go over important topics going on in the local community.

The coal piles in downtown Green Bay may have their days numbered. Mayor Genrich says the city of Green Bay and Brown County are working on moving the coal piles, and potentially opening up the area for some redevelopment.

“Open up the downtown waterfront for some significant redevelopment,” says Genrich.

Mayor Genrich also pointed out that election season is upon us, as statewide primaries start this month.

Voting is available in Green Bay, Feb. 16 is election day itself. Genrich advised checking on polling locations due to the ever-changing climate that COVID-19 has caused.

Genrich lastly discussed the Cooperative Governance Agreement between Green Bay and members of Oneida Nation. The previous agreement ended in 2016.

Oneida Nation has similar agreements with other local counties and municipalities, but not one currently with Green Bay.

According to Genrich, the agreement allows both parties to work together and use resources to assist each other, as well as being able to use federal grants to help all parties involved.

Genrich says, the lack of an agreement has caused around $1.5 million to be missed out on.

