GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich formally dedicated the Little League field at Olde Preble Neighborhood Park to the memory of Joseph Gagnon Jr. on Tuesday.

Members of the Gagnon family were on hand alongside leaders from Green Bay’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. Joseph Gagnon Jr. was a member of the Preble Town Board and the Kiwanis. The park was previously named after him until his children agreed to have its name changed to Olde Preble.

Now in return, the Olde Preble Neighborhood Association promised to dedicate the ballfield in that park to the memory of Joseph Gagnon Jr.

“He was really good at finding land to be used by the Little League and have ballfields built,” said Ryan Groshek, the President of the Olde Preble Neighborhood Association.

Joseph Gagnon Jr. Field at Olde Preble Neighborhood Park

The 5.3-acre park held the ceremony that was followed by a neighborhood social, which included a Maldonados food truck and children’s games alongside the new playground.

In 2020, the Neighborhood Association requested that the city rename the park ‘Olde Preble Neighborhood Park.’ In return, the board of directors offered to dedicate the Little League ballfield, specifically, to the memory of Joseph Gagnon, Jr., whose service to the Town of Preble had produced several parks and ballfields. Gagnon’s children agreed. Now, with the new playground complete and the master plan ready, that promise to the Gagnon family is being honored.

“We’re trying to get as many people to come out and celebrate. Food always brings people together, it’s beautiful outside, and we all love Maldonado’s,” added Groshek.

