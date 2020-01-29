Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich fulfills Win-Win Playoff Challenge by helping area youth

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich fulfilled his Win-Win Playoff Challenge Tuesday after the Packers loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Genrich spent the afternoon sporting the 49ers’ scarlet and gold colors while spending time with young people at the Green Bay Boys & Girls Club.

Their Win-Win Playoff Challenge meant both Mayor Genrich and San Francisco Mayor London Breed volunteered to spend the day with young people.

“We collaborated with the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation in identifying some of these sights, recognize that youth development and youth empowerment is a really important initiative in Green Bay and across the country including San Francisco,” says Genrich.

Volunteers spent the day giving kids snacks and helping them with their homework at the Boys & Girls Club.