THURSDAY, 03/23/2023, 4:42 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In addition to the threatening letter sent to Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, candidate Chad Weininger shared news of his own threatening message that was received days ago.

According to Weininger, he received a text message that read, “I’ll find your family and kill them all.” That message was sent just under a week ago, on Friday, March 17, 2023.

“I know exactly how Mayor Genrich feels,” said Weininger. “There is no place in political discourse that should include threats of any kind.”

Green Bay Police are actively investigating these threats.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich receives disturbing letter, police investigating

THURSDAY, 03/23/2023, 4:08 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich received a disturbing letter in the mail, which he posted on his social media page on Thursday.

“Protect your family,” read the threatening note Genrich received. The Green Bay Police Department has confirmed they are investigating the incident, but no additional details were released.

Many Twitter users reached out to Genrich to offer support, stating, “I don’t care if you are a Democrat or Republican. Treating people and their families like this is wrong. It’s an election. We vote, we complain, we celebrate, and we move on.”

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this when more details are available.