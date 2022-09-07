Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich speaking to the media about the Summer in the City event.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich has announced his decision to run for re-election and pursue another term.

Genrich announced his decision on Twitter, where he posted a statement about his decision to continue serving the City of Green Bay.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich

“I consider myself part of a project to make our city a place for everyone,” said Genrich. “To invest in infrastructure and public safety, to deepen our democracy, and strengthen our community, and to grow an inclusive economy.”

Genrich continued on by stating public offices are temporary roles and not permanent identities.

“Those of us who serve in public life owe it to our voters to understand the distraction,” said Genrich. “I do not take the privilege of this position for granted, and it is with that sense of humility and gratitude that I will pursue another term.”

Mayor Eric Genrich said he will continue to talk about his upcoming campaign after the November Election.

“In the meantime, keep loving Green Bay and supporting one another,” Genrich said in closing.

Eric Genrich was elected the 42nd Mayor of Green Bay in April 2019. Prior to becoming Mayor, Genrich was elected to the state Assembly in November 2012. Serving three terms, he represented the 90th Assembly District which comprises the majority of the City of Green Bay.