GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Mayor Eric Genrich of Green Bay stopped by Local 5 News on Tuesday to talk about the Wisconsin General Election, the city’s budget, and the chamber’s trip to Pittsburgh on this week’s Community Update.

Genrich explained that it was a busy morning for poll workers to get everything ready by 7 a.m., but he applauded the effort and dedication staffers put forward into being prepared.

“We’re in a good position to run a good election here in the city,” said Genrich. “Close to 400 poll workers across the city are helping us out, and we really appreciate everybody who stepped up.”

A few weeks prior to the election, Green Bay was in need of poll workers, but Genrich stated that last-minute volunteers made the difference.

“We’re in a good position to run our polling locations today,” said Genrich.

The mayor said he is expecting a high voter turnout, even with it not being a presidential election.

“For an off year, I think voter turnout across the country is expected to be high,” explained Genrich. “I think we’ve had 10,000 early voters or in-person absentees, so turnout has been very strong, and I think we’ll continue to see that today.”

The city budget has had full council approval, according to Genrich, and the pay for seasonal park employees is expected to rise.

“We’ve had some issues staffing our municipalities, our pools, our parks, so our council committee, at least, has approved change dramatically for those positions,” said Genrich.

Green Bay’s Chamber took a trip over to Pittsburgh to take a look at the way they run their city and what Green Bay could do differently.

“The chamber, for a number of years, has organized some of these downtown task force exchange trips between the city of Green Bay and other cities across the country to gather best practices and pick some brains of others in different locations and figure out what we could adopt here in Green Bay,” noted Genrich.