Green Bay mayor joins ‘Win-Win Challenge’ with Seattle mayor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich has issued a unique challenge to Mayor Jenny Durkan of Seattle ahead of the Packers-Seahawks divisional playoff game.

“The Win-Win Challenge,” created by Mayor Genrich and Dennis Buehler, President of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, encourages both communities to give back through service.

Mayor Genrich and Mayor Durkan have selected local volunteer opportunities as the “win-win challenge” issue.

After Sunday’s game, City of Green Bay and Community Foundation employees will volunteer at Paul’s Pantry. Mayor Durkan along with her staff and community members will also volunteer as part of the MLK Day of Service.

Both cities’ mayors and volunteers will wear the winning team’s colors.

Paul’s Pantry Executive Director Craig Robbins said, “What a fun way for our community to support those in need. We’re excited to be part of the Challenge.”

Mayor Genrich and Mayor Durkan will also exchange gifts, highlighting businesses in each community. In the unlikely event Seattle wins Sunday’s game, Mayor Genrich will send beer from Stillmank Brewing, cheese curds from Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, and coffee from La Java Roasting House to Mayor Durkan.

“Throughout the playoffs, we’ll issue Win-Win Playoff Challenges to the opposing communities, all the way to the Super Bowl,” says Mayor Genrich. “No pressure, Packers, but we want to see Green Bay’s generous spirit and our favorite colors displayed across the country this post-season!”