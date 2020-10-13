Green Bay Mayor says city is ready for election day, encourages early & absentee voting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFVR) — “From the beginning we’ve been promoting absentee voting as a safe and secure way to exercise your franchise,” Mayor Eric Genrich said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

More than 24,000 Green Bay residents have requested absentee ballots.

“Drop it in the mail box, or as I said, find one of our drop boxes across the city of Green Bay that are secure, monitored 24-7 and prepared to handle those absentee ballots,” Mayor Genrich said.

There are five drop boxes across the city for voters to drop off their absentee ballots, but there are also extra measures being taken for in-person voting.

“We’re able to pretty dramatically increase the pay for our poll workers,” Mayor Genrich said.

Each poll worker will recieve $350 for their time on election day,money made available through a grant of about $1.5 million, awarded to Green Bay for election safety.

So far, 388 poll workers have been recruited.

The city requires a minimum of 380.

“But we’re going to continue to recruit, understanding that maybe a few folks would drop off,” Mayor Genrich said of the effort.

Those workers will man the polls on election day, but residents of green bay will be able to come out to vote before then.

“We have early in-person voting, which begins on October 20th and goes until October 31st,” Chief of Staff Celestine Jeffreys said.

After that, it’ll all come down to November 3rd.

Jeffreys described what voters can expect on election day: “Election day is, I think for people who are frequent voters, very spread out at our polling locations. So there will be more distance for voters, also there will be a lot of cleaning.”

