Green Bay Mayor talks about financial relief for small businesses and winter programs in Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about what he is doing to bring some relief to small businesses and what programs to expect this coming winter.

Tuesday, Mayor Genrich and other Green Bay officials sent a letter to congress asking for more financial help to be granted to small businesses. As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Wisconsin, small businesses are seeing less foot traffic.

The mayor also mentioned what winter programs will be returning to the city this year. Several ice rinks, tubing hills and other winter sport trails will be available to residents.

