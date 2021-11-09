GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay mayor talks city budget, dock repairs in latest Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich joined Local 5 and talked about multiple topics including the city’s budget as well as upcoming holiday celebrations.

Genrich mentioned that the city budget, which he described as: ‘the most consequential piece of legislation that is passed at the local level’ is up for approval tonight. Tuesday is the day that the council will decide to approve the budget.

There is also a suggestion to use part of the budget for additional equipment and repairs. The amount will be around $650,000 out of the $27.3 million.

Genrich also brought up some potential dock wall repairs at Leicht Park. This is designed to be completed to help bring Great Lake cruise ships to Green Bay. The repairs will reportedly allow multiple trips from the cruise ships.

In Green Bay, there are multiple scheduled holiday celebrations including the Nov. 17 peace tree lighting. More of the events can be found on the city’s website.

