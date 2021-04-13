Green Bay Mayor talks potential local Amtrak station, Bay Beach opening in latest Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich joined Local 5 and talked about topics ranging from opening Bay Beach to JBS donating $500,000.

Mayor Genrich stated that Bay Beach is planning on opening on May 1, but Bay Beach is still looking for around 40 staff. June 12 is the target date for Green Bay’s pools.

Another topic Mayor Genrich discussed was the Shared Corridor Vision. The goal of this project is to have more space for pedestrians as well as more walking and biking for the downtown and Broadway District area.

An Amtrack passenger rail could be making its way to Green Bay. Mayor Genrich said an Amtrak Passenger Rail connection to Milwaukee is contingent on a few pieces of legislation. One of the pieces of legislation is the American Jobs Plan that President Joe Biden is trying to pass.

Mayor Genrich also mentioned the potential positive impacts it could have on the surronding area.

“Just having a passenger rail station in of itself would be a huge economic development win. I think you see a lot of investment around those stations,” says Mayor Genrich.

JBS is also making a major donation to the city of Green Bay, says Mayor Genrich. $500,000 and 25.5 acres are being donated by JBS and Mayor Genrich said the city is looking at potential options to use those resources.

Some of the options he listed for the use of the land were: