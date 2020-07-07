GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay mayor talks proposed mask mandate, more during Community Update

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich joined WFRV Local 5 This Morning for a Community Update to discuss a grant the city received to provide a safe election, a proposed mandated mask ordinance, and the push for an equal rights commission.

What does the ‘Wisconsin Safe Voting Plan’ grant mean for Green Bay voters?

On Monday, it was announced that Green Bay was one of five Wisconsin cities to receive a portion of $6.3 million in nonprofit grants to fund the “Wisconsin Safe Voting Plan,” which is intended to ensure safe elections amid the coronavirus pandemic. Green Bay received just over $1 million.

Mayor Genrich says that funding will go toward creating satellite early voting locations in the city, enabling officials to inform the community about voting options like absentee ballots, and assisting in bringing in enough poll workers.

There has been a recent push to create a commission that would address equal rights in the city – can you tell us a little more about that?

In early July, Mayor Genrich spoke with WFRV Local 5 about the commission, explaining that he and Alderwoman Barbara Dorf are hoping that it not only looks at housing but at employment and public accommodations.

“We’ve decided to expand that beyond housing and to encompass public accommodations and employment as well to make sure that it’s clear that discrimination isn’t tolerated in the City of Green Bay,” Mayor Genrich says. He explains that the commission, if approved, would be comprised of citizens from across the city and represent the diverse groups that make up Green Bay.

Green Bay Alderman Randy Scannell is looking to propose a city-wide, mandated mask ordinance – how do you feel about that?

Mayor Genrich explained that he wears a mask when in public and emphasized the importance of listening to health experts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’re recommending that we mask up, especially when we’re indoors in public places, not necessarily to protect us, the mask wearer, but to protect those that are the most vulnerable,” Mayor Genrich says. “We don’t really know, necessarily, who has the virus. There are a lot of folks who are spreading the virus asymptotically, so I and many more folks are encouraging others to mask up when they’re out and about around town going grocery shopping and in other retail environments in particular.

Check out our latest Community Updates here:

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"

Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)"