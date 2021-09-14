GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay mayor talks spending federal dollars, Good Neighbor Week in Community Update

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich joined Local 5 and discussed a new position that is opening as well as how the city plans to spend federal dollars.

Genrich said there is a new Program Coordinator position that the city is opening. The position will reportedly be filled within the next month. The official job title is ‘Conservation Corps Coordinator’.

Green Bay will get $23.7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Genrich mentioned that the city will use the community in determining the best way to use the money as well as using surveys. Half of the $23.7 million is already in the city’s hands and the other half will be on the way in 2022.

Some of the ideas that the money could be used towards are helping local businesses and public safety. Stormwater needs was also an option that the money could be used towards.

Good Neighbor Week is also kicking off with its second year. More information on participating sites can be found online.

