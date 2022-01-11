Green Bay Mayor talks spring election, focus on public safety in Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich joined Local 5 and talked about how the city planning on spending its American Rescue Plan dollars as well as the upcoming election.

Genrich said that after polling the public, both public safety and infrastructure were two areas that the public wanted to put some of the money into. He mentioned that the city has designated one million dollars in resources for public safety.

The city has short-term, medium-term and long-term strategies to help with crime prevention. Buying surveillance equipment was one specific avenue that the dollars would be spent on.

In addition to the surveillance equipment, recruiting new officers was also a focus for allocating some of the resources.

The spring election is approaching and Genrich is encouraging the public to get informed about who and what is on the ballot. He also said that this is election has one of the lowest turnouts.

Information about where the polls are and what is on the ballot can be found out online.

Genrich mentioned that they are always looking poll workers.