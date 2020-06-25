Green Bay mayor writes open letter to President Trump

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich has written an open letter to President Donald Trump ahead of his Thursday visit to the area.

Mayor Genrich begins the letter by saying:

“I am writing today to acknowledge your visit to the community that I love and serve. I have tremendous respect for the office you hold, and receiving a visit from our sitting president is something few cities experience.”

He goes on to discuss Green Bay’s hospitality and it is “an increasingly diverse city with a vibrant immigrant heritage and culture and strong connections to the indigenous people who call our region home.”

“I am lucky to lead a community where love, compassion, and empathy are lived by faith and community leaders who know that we are strongest when we look out for one another.”

Mayor Genrich continues, saying that while the city is known for its hospitality, there are limits.

“Our instinct toward hospitality, of course, extends to our president, but I want you to know that it has its limitations. We don’t tolerate intolerance or willful ignorance, and we won’t endorse or ignore divisive and bigoted rhetoric. I hope your town hall event is a legitimate opportunity for you to listen to and learn from all members of this community, including those who have been left out of your vision of America. The challenges we face as a community, state, and country are immense, and they have grown only more immediate with the spread of the coronavirus, the tragic deaths of nearly 125,000 Americans, and the incredibly harmful impacts this virus has had on our economy. In addition, we are all grappling with the need to combat racism and violence in all forms. This moment calls for honest, empathetic, and courageous leadership, and I ask you to exemplify these qualities tomorrow and in the days ahead.”

Within Brown County, over 2,600 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported, including 40 residents who died after testing positive. The area has also seen multiple small businesses affected by the impacts of COVID-19, including The Cannery and Black and Tan Grille.

Green Bay has also seen numerous peaceful protests following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In early June, a group of individuals turned to criminal activity following a day of peaceful protests, and authorities continue to investigate the violence and damage to property.

A look at Pres. Trump’s April 2019 visit to Green Bay



President Donald Trump greets guests on the tarmac as he arrives at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wis., Saturday, April 27, 2019, for a rally. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump greets guests on the tarmac as he arrives at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wis., Saturday, April 27, 2019, for a rally. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Resch Center Complex in Green Bay, Wis., Saturday, April 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump speaks at a Make America Great Again rally Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Resch Center Complex in Green Bay, Wis., Saturday, April 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump arrives at a rally at Resch Center Complex in Green Bay, Wis., Saturday, April 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Mayor Genrich continues:

“Americans need a president who can speak directly about the dangers of COVID-19 and someone who will support the guidance of public health experts. We deserve a national leader who can mourn for the lives we have lost and talk honestly about the social and psychological stress the coronavirus has placed on our collective well-being. We must have a federal executive who will boldly demand the policy prescriptions needed to restart our local economies and support the working people and small business owners who have been most directly harmed by the recent recession. And we are all owed a president who feels the urgency to forthrightly combat systemic racism. If you have the inclination to do any of these things, please know I will support your efforts, regardless of our very real political differences.

“I wish you a safe and informative visit to Green Bay. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you would ever like to discuss any issues facing our community and country.”

President Trump is scheduled to visit Fincantieri Marinette Marine on Thursday. According to officials, he will be touring the location and then discussing his Administration’s decisions on expanding the shipyard. The purpose of the expansion is to generate thousands of additional jobs at the shipyard across Wisconsin and Michigan supply chains.

He will also participate in a recorded town hall at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel Airport JetAir facility. Reports say he’ll discuss the latest on police reform and the upcoming election.

Here’s a look at the full letter from Mayor Genrich.

(Mobile users: Unable to view the letter? Click here.)

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5