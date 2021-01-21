GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Mayor’s former Chief of Staff appointed as Green Bay City Clerk

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Common Council on Jan. 19 voted to confirm Celestine Jeffreys nomination as the Green Bay City Clerk.

As Mayor Eric Genrich’s former chief of staff, Jeffreys helped expand voter access for the 2020 Presidential Election in Green Bay, even with the challenges COVID-19 presented across Wisconsin.

According to a release, Jeffreys helped to write and secure a grant the city utilized to increase poll worker pay, install secure ballot dropboxes, hire “voter navigators” to assist residents in casting their ballots, and ensuring Green Bay’s counting process was transparent and open to the public.

