GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay meat processor expands hours to accommodate hunters

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some might be done with the deer hunt, but for local meat processors, the season is just starting.

Maplewood Meats in Green Bay has expanded their hours to accommodate for all the meat orders that have come in.

Plant Manager at Maplewood Meats, Brad Van Hemelryk says they’ve seen a lot of different hunters this year; “We’ve seen a lot of hunters get out there and participate in bow, and then we are seeing that also with gun, off to another great start to taking in, although it has ended, this is where our process just begins.”

They’ve set aside certain hours during the day to have hunters bring in their meat or pick it up.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers head coach Pat Mikesch on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball primer

High School Sports Xtra: Valley stars reach 1,000 career points, Bay Area teams start strong

Green Bay women open with 69-61 win over Drake

Hallum's hat trick leads Gamblers past Chicago

Conference contenders dominate in girls basketball openers