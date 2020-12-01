Green Bay meat processor expands hours to accommodate hunters

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some might be done with the deer hunt, but for local meat processors, the season is just starting.

Maplewood Meats in Green Bay has expanded their hours to accommodate for all the meat orders that have come in.

Plant Manager at Maplewood Meats, Brad Van Hemelryk says they’ve seen a lot of different hunters this year; “We’ve seen a lot of hunters get out there and participate in bow, and then we are seeing that also with gun, off to another great start to taking in, although it has ended, this is where our process just begins.”

They’ve set aside certain hours during the day to have hunters bring in their meat or pick it up.