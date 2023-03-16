GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After losing four of its buses almost a month ago, Aspiro is getting help from local television and radio stations to support its fundraising efforts.

The buses were a crucial part of their business, as they give people with disabilities a means of transportation to not only go to work but volunteer in the community.

Local 5, along with WLUK and WBAY have created a public service announcement to bring awareness to the organization’s Gofundme to replace the buses. Many radio stations have also partnered to create their own PSA as well.

Aspiro’s Vice President of Development Nicole Hoffmann says, “We are overwhelmed by their support. It is amazing to see all of these essentially competitor stations coming together around one organization.

Local 5 General Jud Beck is proud of our station for helping the cause.

“That’s one of the big services that this organization offers is getting people to places so that they can serve the community and can go to their jobs. This being a primary service they offer, we had to help out,” Beck says.

So far, Aspiro has raised more than $100,000 toward its goal of $500,000.

Hoffmann also says, “When I look at the [Gofundme], I see so many names that are a part of the Aspiro family that continue to support us, and then I see so many names that I don’t know. Our story has touched someone enough to give a gift, and that’s really heartwarming to our organization.”

The Green Bay Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.