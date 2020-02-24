Green Bay Metro Fire battling fire at Proctor & Gamble

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire says crews are currently fighting a fire at Proctor & Gamble on Eastman Avenue.

The fire is located on the south side of the building, according to authorities. Heavy smoke was found upon arrival.

Multiple agencies are reportedly assisting Green Bay Metro Fire.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Local 5 will provide updates as they become available.

