Green Bay Metro Fire Chief talks about COVID-19, and Hospital Hero Shoutout in Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire Chief David Litton joined Local 5 This Morning to discuss how the department has been handling the coronavirus pandemic and how they are honoring healthcare workers.

Chief Litton talked about how firefighters, paramedics and EMTs started off strong with no positive test results, but recently they have seen a rise in positive cases within the department.

The chief also talked about the department’s involvement with the Green Bay Police Department to take part in the ‘Hospital Hero Shoutout‘ program. Litton said they wanted to show the healthcare workers that, “they have their backs”, during this difficult time.

