GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire Chief David Litton has announced his intentions to retire by the end of 2022.

Litton has been the fire chief in Green Bay for the past 9 years and has nearly 40 years under his belt in Fire Services.

“Chief Litton has made a tremendous impact on our community,” stated Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “Thanks to his leadership, Green Bay was the first city in Wisconsin to achieve a Class 1 Public Protection Rating from the Insurance Services Office. We also saw the successful merger of the Green Bay, Allouez, and Bellevue Fire Departments, benefiting all citizens with exceptional Fire and EMS services. Finally, he has always led the department with an absolute commitment to protecting the well-being of our firefighters and the safety of our community. I will miss his leadership, and I thank him for his service to our City.”

With the announcement, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department will begin searching for a replacement fire chief.

“Chief Litton will be leaving some big shoes to fill. Having this extensive lead time is very helpful to the Commission in our advertising and selection process,” noted PFC President Rod Goldhahn. “Our goal will be to have a new Chief selected and in place prior to Chief Litton’s retirement, to allow for a smooth transition.”

