Green Bay Metro Fire Department achieves second-straight Class 1 ISO rating

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Wednesday morning, Green Bay Metro Fire Department’s chief announced that the department has once again been awarded a Class One ISO rating.

ISO stands for Insurance Services Organization.

The ranking is a result of a five-year audit of the department.

Through the system, fire departments are ranked on a scale from one to 10, one being the best fire protection.

“It’s a part of being in an elite group,” Green Bay Fire Chief David Litton said. “One of 388 in the entire United States puts us in the top one percent of all fire departments.”

The rank was first reached by the department in 2015.

“We added an extra point,” Chief Litton said of the department’s latest score. “Another point to our rating.”

50-percent of the evaluation is based on the fire department itself.

40-percent of the score is based on the department’s water utility partners.

“Our improvements have resulted in Green Bay having zero hydrants that fall below the minimum flow rate of 500 gallons a minute and 20 pounds of residual pressure,” Green Bay Water Utility General Manager Nancy Quirk explained at Wednesday morning’s press conference.

The final 10-percent of the scoring comes from Public Safety Dispatch.

“There were some painful steps in the process, but we were able to actually reduce our response times by some of the changes that we made,” Cullen Peltier, Director of Brown County Public Safety Communications said.

The rating means potential lower fire insurance rates for citizens of Green Bay, as well as the Villages of Allouez and Bellevue.

“That makes us more competitive in attracting new residents,” Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said, “and that’s really important to emphasize, but I think even more important than that is demonstrating that we are an incredibly safe community.”

Bellevue’s Village President recounted the village’s first structure fire after their merge with Green Bay Metro to illustrate that point.

“A Green Bay Fire Vehicle [was] there from Mason Street in five minutes and 11 seconds,” he said. “The Bellevue Firefighter vehicle was there in seven minutes, and within nine minutes, there were 29 firefighters there, including two fire marshals.”

In all, eight fire departments in the State of Wisconsin have achieved a Class One rating.