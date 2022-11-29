GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department switched its first bulb to red on its Holiday Wreath Program.

The Holiday Wreath Program is a public awareness campaign that runs from Thanksgiving Day until January 1, 2023, and consists of a wreath with all green lights. If a residential fire in the city of Green Bay happens, one light will be changed to red.

Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, fire crews were sent to the city’s east side for a report of a garage fire. Members of the Green Bay Police Department were the first on the scene and located a small fire inside the garage area.

Engine 2 was able to extinguish the fire and perform overhaul operations quickly. Firefighters say that the fire was caused due to improper disposal of smoking materials.

“We would like to remind residents to safely discard smoking materials in water, an ashtray, cigarette receptacle, or sand. Do not discard cigarettes in vegetation such as mulch, potted plants, or landscaping,” said the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The fire occurred within a residential neighborhood and was preventable, making it the first red bulb added to the wreath this season.

Every year, Green Bay averages 15 residential fires during this season, and careless cooking is usually the leading cause of these fires.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department says this program is not to celebrate residential fires but rather to educate everyone on fire safety.