GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an early morning ammonia leak at TNT Crust on the city’s east side.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on January 18 around 1:15 a.m., crews responded to TNT Crust at 508 Elizabeth Street for an ammonia leak. When crews arrived, a ‘substantial’ leak in the ammonia coolant system was found.

All of the plant’s employees were evacuated from the building. Six people were evaluated at the scene and three people were taken to local hospitals for respiratory issues.

The Hazardous Materials Team responded to the scene to help with the investigation and air quality monitoring. The leak was reportedly controlled and the building was ventilated.

Authorities say the building was turned back over to TNT Crust maintenance for repairs.

No additional information was provided.