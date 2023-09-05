GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the Labor Day holiday over, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are urging drivers to be cautious as many students throughout Wisconsin and the City of Green Bay returned to school Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the GBMFD says drivers should make sure they are aware of their surroundings and should slow down when driving through school zones.

The GBMFD also listed the following tips to help keep the Green Bay communities safe:

Never pass a bus from behind if it is stopped to pick up/drop off students.

If a bus’s yellow or red lights are flashing and its stop arm is extended, traffic must stop.

The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus

Be alert; children often are unpredictable, and they tend to ignore hazards and take risks

Along with being safe around buses, WisDOT is reminding drivers to be cautious around pedestrians and crosswalks.

Authorities say that drivers must yield to pedestrians at the following locations:

At crosswalks

At traffic lights

On roads with no signals or crosswalks

When you’re directed to stop by a school crossing guard

Officials from WisDOT say, “It’s up to all of us to help students get home safely this school season.”