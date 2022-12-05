GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has announced who will take over as their next fire chief.

Matthew Knott from the Rockford (IL) Fire Department is to become the Green Bay Metro Fire Department leader after being selected by the Police and Fire Commission.

According to the City of Green Bay, Knott has more than 25 years of public service in career and volunteer fire departments and law enforcement. He currently serves as Division Chief for the Rockford (IL) Fire Department.

“The Commission is very excited to have Chief Knott join our team and look forward to introducing him to the department members and community,” stated Police and Fire Commission President Rod Goldhahn. “[Knott] stood out with his demonstrated results in driving continuous improvement within his department and championing collaborative partnerships across the community to solve systemic problems.”

Knott’s career spans various roles with responsibilities in fire and EMS services, as he has been a Chief Officer for over 12 years.

He has proven successful in firefighter and paramedic safety, community partnerships, and developing a diverse pipeline of applicants to the fire and EMS service.

“We are pleased to welcome Matthew into our community to lead the Green Bay Metro Fire Department into its next chapter,” said Mayor Eric Genrich. “The members of our Police and Fire Commission take their responsibility of hiring our public safety leadership very seriously, and I trust they have made the right choice for the department and the community in naming Matthew our next Fire Chief.”

Through his focus on data-based improvement, he helped lead his department to accreditation, across fire and paramedic service, by the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

“The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has a proud history, and I am absolutely honored to be chosen as the next Chief,” said Knott. “I look forward to working with the great men and women of the department and serving the citizens and visitors of Allouez, Bellevue, and Green Bay.”