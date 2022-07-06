GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ten members of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department have been promoted, including a Captain being promoted to Battalion Chief.
According to the GBMFD, the following people have received a promotion:
- Captain Chad Bronkhorst has been promoted to Battalion Chief
- Lieutenants Jeff Jackovich and Dan Chatham have been promoted to Captain
- Engineers Tyler Gerrits and Luke Semrau have been promoted to Lieutenant
- Engineer Chad Pfeffer and Firefighter Ben Zemple have been promoted to Lieutenant within the Fire Marshal’s Office
- Firefighters John Landwehr, Zach Wege, and Tom Lemens have been promoted to Engineer