GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ten members of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department have been promoted, including a Captain being promoted to Battalion Chief.

According to the GBMFD, the following people have received a promotion:

Captain Chad Bronkhorst has been promoted to Battalion Chief

Lieutenants Jeff Jackovich and Dan Chatham have been promoted to Captain

Engineers Tyler Gerrits and Luke Semrau have been promoted to Lieutenant

Engineer Chad Pfeffer and Firefighter Ben Zemple have been promoted to Lieutenant within the Fire Marshal’s Office

Firefighters John Landwehr, Zach Wege, and Tom Lemens have been promoted to Engineer