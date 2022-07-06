GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ten members of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department have been promoted, including a Captain being promoted to Battalion Chief.

According to the GBMFD, the following people have received a promotion:

  • Captain Chad Bronkhorst has been promoted to Battalion Chief
  • Lieutenants Jeff Jackovich and Dan Chatham have been promoted to Captain
  • Engineers Tyler Gerrits and Luke Semrau have been promoted to Lieutenant
  • Engineer Chad Pfeffer and Firefighter Ben Zemple have been promoted to Lieutenant within the Fire Marshal’s Office
  • Firefighters John Landwehr, Zach Wege, and Tom Lemens have been promoted to Engineer
  • Battalion Chief Chad Bronkhorst
  • Captains Jeff Jackovich & Dan Chatham
  • Lieutenants Tyler Gerrits & Luke Semrau
  • Fire Marshal’s Office Lieutenants Chad Pfeffer & Ben Zemple
  • Engineers John Landwehr, Zach Wege & Tom Lemens