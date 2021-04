ASHWAUBENON, Wis.(WFRV)- It's rare to get an update on a situation involving a drunk driving conviction, so when 23-year-old Dalice Metoxen posted a selfie with the Officer who arrested her three-years ago, on Green Bay Crime Reports Facebook page, Local 5's Eric Richards was interested in knowing the story behind the post.

"The picture was of me and the Officer who arrested me and had given me a DUI among a few other tickets," said Dalice Metoxen. K-9 Officer Mackenzie Teske of Ashwaubenon Public Safety, had responded to a report of a reckless driver on Oneida Street, near Hanson. When he arrived to the area, he found Dalice in her vehicle. "Someone had been following me and what I didn't know at the time was that someone had hit my car in the parking lot of a local bar, and it caused damage to a tire on my right side," said Dalice. Officer Teske performed a field sobriety test on Dalice and determined she was under the influence. "I was not the best person at that point. I argued, and put up a fight," said Dalice.