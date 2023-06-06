Updated: Jun 6, 2023 / 05:12 PM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire officials with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department have confirmed that the scene at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is under control.

An update on Facebook reveals that the park and trails are now open.

Posted: Jun 6, 2023 / 04:56 PM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire officials are at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary putting out ‘multiple’ grass/marsh fires.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, people should avoid the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary and the trails in the area. Crews are reportedly at the scene putting out multiple grass/marsh fires.

There was no information on the extent of the fires or what the cause was. There were also no details on if there were any injuries.

The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is located at 1660 East Shore Drive in Green Bay.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.