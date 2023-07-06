GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) has been selected to be featured as part of a special club by a nationwide coffee company.

Fire Dept. Coffee is a veteran-owned business certified by the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA), which is dedicated to providing great-tasting coffee to people everywhere.

They’ve decided to make GBMFD part of the ‘Fire Dept. Coffee Shirt Club’ and the ‘Fire Dept. Coffee Club’ for the month of July.

$2 from every Fire Dept. Coffee Club order and $5 from every Fire Dept. Coffee Shirt Club orders will go back to the agency until the end of July.

Green Bay Metro Fire Chief Matthew Knott was ecstatic to team up with Fire Dept. Coffee and is looking forward to the rest of July.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department/Fire Dept. Coffee (Fire Dept. Coffee)

“Like most fire departments, we’ve had firefighters who have experienced cancer and those who are still dealing with it today,” said Knott. “Contributions from Fire Dept. Coffee will directly go to our sick and injured members to help make ends meet, make sure bills are paid, and their families are taken care of.”

Fire Dept. Coffee debuted its Green Bay-themed coffee called ‘Leather & Cheeseheads,’ which is a blend crafted specifically to complement one of Wisconsin’s finest exports, dairy.

In addition, Fire Dept. Coffee is selling t-shirts with the Leather & Cheeseheads along with stickers and other goodies.

Those interested in purchasing the coffee can subscribe to the Fire Dept. Coffee Club or make a one-time purchase for $15.99 for a 12oz bag or $30.99 for a 24oz bag.

