GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department announced today that they have received a $10,000 donation from Fire Dept. Coffee.

According to a release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was selected back in July to be a part of Fire Dept. Coffee’s ‘Fire Dept. Coffee Shirt Club’ and ‘Fire Dept. Coffee Club.’

Yesterday, the Green Bay Metro Fire Company says they were presented with a $10,000 dollar donation that come directly from the proceedings made through the coffee and t-shirt sales.

Officials at the Department say the money from the donation will be going to firefighters who are fighting cancer, were injured on the job, are unable to work, and to those who are going through tough times.

“We are beyond blessed for the support we have received and incredibly thankful for FDC and all of those who purchased coffee and t-shirts!” Green Bay Metro Fire Department

For those interested in supporting firefighters across the nation, click here for monthly shirt and coffee exclusives.