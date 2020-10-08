Green Bay Metro Fire Department reminding public to “Serve Up Fire Safety” amid Fire Prevention Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire Prevention Week is here and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department are reminding residents to stay safe.

A few safety tips can be the difference in avoiding any potential house fires. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department- along with other fire departments, nationally- are reminding the public to ‘Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.’ That is this year’s theme to bring fire prevention awareness to the masses.

“This has been a very tough year for people, try not to make it tougher,” says Lt. Shauna Walesh with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. “Practice good safety measures like don’t leave food unattended, have working smoke alarms, use a timer. But most importantly we do realize that accidents can happen so if you do have a fire, make sure you get out and call for help right away- don’t try to fight the fire yourself.”

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half of reported home fires started in the kitchen and are, historically, the most common type of fire departments see. Two-thirds, or roughly 66%, of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.

The City of Green Bay, excluding surrounding areas, has reported more than 60 kitchen fires this year already. That equates to more than $165,000 worth of damage.

“Usually with Fire Prevention Week, we are out in the community, going out to schools and giving safety presentations from ‘Stop, Drop, and Roll’ to pre-K and second grade,” said Lt. Walesh. “Going to some of the elderly residences and practicing fire drills with them. We hit all of the tabs of fire safety.”

A few safety tips to avoid a cooking fire include:

Avoid leaving cooking food unattended

Always stay in the kitchen while you’re frying, grilling or broiling

Use a timer as a simple reminder to remind yourself that you’re cooking

Always be alert while cooking– avoid taking medication or drugs or consuming alcohol.

“We also have Daylight Savings that is coming up, too, which usually means we’re checking our smoke alarms,” says Lt. Walesh. “If you have batteries, you’re switching out those batteries once a year. Unfortunately, we do see a small rise in that as well as drunk cooking, too. People spend a lot of time cooking and baking and that’s where those cooking fires kind of amp up, too.”

One more helpful tip is to have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3-feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried. You can find more helpful fire safety tips online right here.