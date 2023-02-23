GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While you may have already shoveled out your driveway and sidewalk, officials are warning residents to check other areas of their homes.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department report that everyone should check the vents around their home for snow and ice.

Snow and ice can block furnace vents, dryer vents, and fireplace vents. This backup can lead to a build-up of carbon monoxide in the home.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a gas that is invisible, odorless, and colorless. It is often referred to as a silent killer.

Courtesy of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department

Authorities state that this is also a good time to check the CO alarms around the home and make sure that they are installed properly and in working condition.

If CO poisoning is suspected, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department says to evacuate the area and immediately call 911.