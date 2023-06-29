GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With independence day approaching, many in the community will be holding celebrations throughout the weekend, and fire officials are offering tips on how to stay safe.

In a release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) says fireworks start over 19,000 fires and send over 9,000 people to the Emergency Room every year in the United States.

The GBMFD says the following safety tips should be followed by those planning to use fireworks as a way to keep themselves and others safe:

Never allow children to handle fireworks

Keep a bucket of water or a working hose nearby in case of fireworks that don’t go off or in case of a fire

Do not try to re-light malfunctioned or “dud” fireworks

Store fireworks away from combustibles

Soak both used and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep pets inside and ensure they have ID tags

Officials say loud and unexpected noises, such as fireworks, can also trigger and or worsen symptoms for those in the community with PTSD. To help prevent this, the following alternatives can be used:

Leave fireworks to the professionals and check out local shows and events

Use glow sticks as they glow in the dark and are a safe alternative to sparklers

Red, white, and blue silly string can be fun for all ages

Throw a birthday party for the USA that includes cake

The Green Bay Police Department will aslo be partnering with the GBMFD to ensure that those celebrating during the holiday are not using unsafe and illegal fireworks.