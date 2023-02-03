GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GMFD) held a swearing-in ceremony on Friday afternoon, recognizing its new leader.

Matthew Knott from the Rockford (IL) Fire Department was met with applause and celebration after officially becoming GBMFD’s next fire chief.

Knott has more than 25 years of public service in career and volunteer fire departments and law enforcement. He previously served as Division Chief for the Rockford (IL) Fire Department.

“When I started working as a firefighter 25 years ago, I would’ve never imagined the opportunities and the friendships that I’ve found along the way,” said Knott during his speech. “This is truly the best job in the world.

Knott continued on to say he’s excited to get to work, but it’s taken a little bit of time pronouncing some of the municipalities up in northeast Wisconsin.

“I’ve learned to pronounce some interesting new city names, I’ve become familiar with the various number of industries we have available in town, and have identified some of the unique risks that we face,” said Knott. “Most importantly, I’ve learned what makes our community so great.”

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich echoed his excitement about bringing Knott on board, saying he’s expecting big things in the future.

“We are pleased to welcome Matthew into our community to lead the Green Bay Metro Fire Department into its next chapter,” said Mayor Eric Genrich. “The members of our Police and Fire Commission take their responsibility of hiring our public safety leadership very seriously, and I trust they have made the right choice for the department and the community in naming Matthew our next Fire Chief.”

Knott replaces longtime Green Bay Metro Fire Chief David Litton, who retired from the department at the end of 2022.